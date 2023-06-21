Independent Online
Wednesday, June 21, 2023

ANC leader promises new Umvoti municipality leadership will work for the people after ousting of IFP

eThekwini Municipality deputy mayor and president of political party Abantu Batho Congress (ABC), Councillor Philani Mavundla. Picture: Tumi Pakkies/African news Agency(ANA)

Published 1h ago

Share

Greytown - The newly-appointed deputy mayor of Umvoti (Greytown) local municipality in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands has promised to work for the people.

Ntombi Ngubane who is also the chairperson of the ANC in the Inkosi Bhambatha region (Umzinyathi district) also said they would ask the provincial government to support them as they assume office.

Ngubane was speaking to the crowd that had gathered outside the municipal offices in central Greytown to witness the sitting that ousted the IFP from power.

The IFP was ousted when the ANC joined forces with the Abantu Batho Congress (ABC) of Philani PG Mavundla, the former eThekwini deputy mayor.

Previously, the ABC was a coalition partner of the IFP, helping it snatch the municipality from the ANC in November 2021.

More on this

The ABC also helped the IFP to snatch the Dannhauser local municipality in the north of the province.

However, the two parties fell out when the ABC accused the IFP of treating them like “political infants.”

That started a protracted battle to get the now ousted Speaker, Thando Dlamini, to convene a special council sitting to table a motion of no confidence.

The matter was even heard by the Pietermaritzburg High Court which ruled that the sitting should be called.

Wednesday’s sitting that eventually saw the removal of the IFP was convened by a representative of the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) after a request by ANC and ABC councillors.

During the first round of voting, Dlamini lost her position as Speaker to Mfundo Masondo of the ABC.

On Monday Dlamini, Masondo and another IFP councillor, Siyabonga Bhojas Dlamini, exchanged heated words during a live process conference held in the municipal building.

The ABC scored another major victory when Mavundla was elected to replace former mayor Gabriel Malembe of the IFP.

The position of deputy mayor was given to Ngubane who is from the ANC.

After her election to office, Ngubane promised the people of the municipality that the new leadership would work for them.

“We pledge that we will work hard, with humility and honesty while dealing with our communities.

“We will also ask the government at a higher level to step in and help since we know that our people need a lot.

“We will convene and map our action plan and start working while being led by the office of the Speaker,” Ngubane said.

Meanwhile, the ANC in the province said it welcomed the determination by councillors from all parties across the board to remove the IFP from power in municipalities where it governs.

It said the lack of accountability and maladministration under the IFP had led to the collapse of good governance in the local government sphere.

“Last week, the ANC successfully elected a new speaker Sibusiso Myaka to ensure the smooth running of council meetings in Dannhauser Local Municipality.

“The ANC leadership in Mbuso Kubheka Region is working with all other political parties to ensure the election of the new Mayor and Deputy Mayor.

“We want to ensure the removal of the clueless and corruption-prone IFP office-bearers from this municipality,” the party said in a statement on Wednesday.

[email protected]

