ANC leaders, ex-ministers pay tribute to Billy Masetlha

By Siyabonga Mkhwanazi ANC leaders and former Cabinet ministers have paid tribute to late ex-spy boss and ambassador to Algeria and Western Sahara Billy Masetlha, describing him as a giant who dedicated his life to freedom.

They said even in a democratic order, Masetlha had devoted his time to finding peaceful solutions for the continent. Maseltha, who had served as the director-general of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA) and later Home Affairs, died this week. ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula told mourners at Masetlha’s official funeral in Bryanston, Johannesburg, on Saturday that Masetlha was part of a generation of leaders that led from the front.

Mbalula said Masetlha was a selfless leader who sacrificed his life for freedom. “He died for his country, and greater devotion hath no man than this. He died unquestioning, uncomplaining, with faith in his heart and hope on his lips, that his country should triumph and its civilisation survive. As a typical soldier of our democracy he fought and died believing in the indisputable justice of his country’s cause,” said Mbalula, adding that Masetlha would be joining other ANC leaders who had passed away. Masetlha had served as an intelligence operative in the ANC during the Struggle for liberation.

“Comrade Billy, your place is in the assembly of giants,” said Mbalula, adding that his death was not in vain as his sacrifices led to the democratic order in South Africa. Former Cabinet minister Lindiwe Sisulu said she had known Masetlha for many years and had worked with him in ANC intelligence structures. They later worked together in government when Sisulu was minister of Intelligence and Masetlha as director-general of the NIA.

She said Masetlha had experienced good times and bad times in the movement. But despite what happened to him he remained true to the ANC.