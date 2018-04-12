Johannesburg - Leaders of the African National Congress (ANC), led by Deputy President David Mabuza, will be at the house of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, where they will "receive her body" on Friday.

The struggle stalwart died on Easter Monday at the age of 81.

In a statement issued by party national spokesperson, Pule Mabe, the ANC said its leaders will accompany the bereaved family to the mortuary in the afternoon.

"They will then form part of the procession to the home of the late Mother of the Nation. The ANC calls on its members to come out in numbers to observe the motorcade along the route from Kopano Funeral Parlour to the residence," the statement said.

The ANC leadership will also participate in a night vigil at the Orlando Community Hall in Soweto.

Madikizela-Mandela will be laid to rest on Saturday.

African News Agency/ANA