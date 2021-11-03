ANC loses its firm grip in Mpumalanga municipalities plagued by service delivery protests

The ANC has taken a knock in three municipalities in Mpumalanga that have suffered from poor service delivery. The ANC has had a firm grip on these municipalities over the years, but the opposition parties have won an increased share of the vote in the local government elections.

In the Steve Tshwete Local Municipality, the ANC is sitting at 36.85% of the votes, with the DA at 28.37% and the EFF at 14.93%. The municipality has faced protests for some time. In the Govan Mbeki Municipality, the ANC is struggling to get to 50% and is sitting at 39.24%. The DA is in hot pursuit with 29.19% of the vote.

In Lekwa, which is under administration, the Lekwa Community Forum (LCF) is giving the ANC a run for its money. The ANC has received 42.03% of the vote, the LCF is at 19.43% and the DA at 13.36%. These municipalities have been plagued by service delivery protests in the past few months.

The communities have complained about a lack of action by the government against the municipalities and officials who are responsible for the problems. In some instances, the business community has also complained that poor service delivery is threatening to suffocate the sector and shut down businesses. Poor service delivery has been at the centre of complaints by communities during the countrywide campaign by ANC leaders before the elections.