Port Elizabeth - The African National Congress (ANC) in the Eastern Cape says the untimely death of one of its high-ranking members, Bicks Ndoni, has shattered the organisation.
Ndoni, 61, who was the chief whip of Nelson Mandela Bay municipality at the time of his death, collapsed and died at the ANC's Florence Matomela regional office in Nelson Mandela Bay, the party said in a statement.
It said it was "saddened, shocked, shattered and deeply mourns the untimely passing of one of the movement's senior cadres".
Earlier, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the Ndoni's death at the ANC National Executive Committee meeting in Pretoria. “We felt that it would be the correct thing as we end this lekgotla to bow our heads and our flag in memory of our comrade, Bicks Ndoni," the president said.
"Ndoni was involved in the liberation struggle from an early age, having served in the Uitenhage Youth Congress, trade union movement, Numsa and remained committed throughout his life to the liberation of the South African people from all forms of oppression," the ANC statement said.