ANC mourns death of one of its senior cadres, Bicks Ndoni









Chief whip of Nelson Mandela Bay municipality Bicks Ndoni. Picture: Twitter Port Elizabeth - The African National Congress (ANC) in the Eastern Cape says the untimely death of one of its high-ranking members, Bicks Ndoni, has shattered the organisation. Ndoni, 61, who was the chief whip of Nelson Mandela Bay municipality at the time of his death, collapsed and died at the ANC's Florence Matomela regional office in Nelson Mandela Bay, the party said in a statement. It said it was "saddened, shocked, shattered and deeply mourns the untimely passing of one of the movement's senior cadres". Earlier, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the Ndoni's death at the ANC National Executive Committee meeting in Pretoria. “We felt that it would be the correct thing as we end this lekgotla to bow our heads and our flag in memory of our comrade, Bicks Ndoni," the president said. "Ndoni was involved in the liberation struggle from an early age, having served in the Uitenhage Youth Congress, trade union movement, Numsa and remained committed throughout his life to the liberation of the South African people from all forms of oppression," the ANC statement said.

"Not only has Comrade Bicks Ndoni distinguished himself as a disciplined cadre of the ANC, he served the ruling party with distinction in various capacities where he was deployed.

"He put the interests of the ANC and the people of South Africa above anything else, having served as the mayor of the Uitenhage Transitional Council (TLC) before the merger of Uitenhage, Despatch and PEM to Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality," the statement said.

Ndoni was deputy mayor of the Nelson Mandela Bay Metro during the tenures of Nceba Faku and Nondumiso Maphazi, and Danny Jordaan. He was also a member of the mayoral committee (Mayco) responsible for safety and security and recently served as chief whip.

"He will be sorely missed in the movement and in local government for the special input and contribution he made in, among others, policy formulation on local government transformation, intergovernmental relations, international relations and in other areas.

"As we pay our respects, celebrate his life and honour his memory, we can proclaim with all certainty, that Cde Bicks Ndoni was an outstanding cadre who embraced all challenges and tackled them head on.

"His life was at all times an expression of his unwavering allegiance to the struggle for freedom. He lived his life with utmost distinction in the service of his people. He displayed uncompromising loyalty to the movement until his very last breath.

"We have lost a dedicated cadre - someone who was always ready to roll up his sleeves and work in the interest of the people of Nelson Mandela Bay . We send our heartfelt condolences to his family, relatives, comrades and friends.

"May the soul of this great giant, uTipa, u Bhayeni rest in revolutionary peace," the statement said.

African News Agency/ANA