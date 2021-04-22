ANC MP dies a day after her daughter’s passing

Cape Town - ANC MP Jacqui Mofokeng has died, following the death of her daughter Thato Mofokeng, yesterday.

The justice committee and the ruling party described this as a double blow to the family.

Thato died on Wednesday and Mofokeng passed away on Thursday.

ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina and chairperson of the justice committee in the National Assembly Bulelani Magwanishe on Thursday paid tribute to Mofokeng.

Magwanishe said this was a sad loss for the national legislature.

“This is a double blow for the family. We are deeply saddened by this loss,” said Magwanishe.

Majodina’s office also described the death of Mofokeng as a loss to the party.

“The office of the chief whip has today, Thursday, April 22, 2021, learned with great shock and sadness of the passing of ANC MP Jacqueline Motlagomang Mofokeng, affectionately known as Jacqui, following the death of her daughter Thato Mofokeng yesterday, Wednesday, April 21, 2021,” read the statement from Majodina’s office.

Mofokeng had previously served in the Gauteng provincial legislature as an MPL, before she was deployed in the National Assembly.

“For the ANC Caucus, this is a great loss. She was a dedicated member who served with dignity, humility and commitment, to strengthen the security cluster for the safety and protection of the lives of South Africans. Comrade Mofokeng committed herself to the work assigned to her until her last day, she died with her boots on,” said the ANC chief whip.

