ANC MP Martha Mmola dies due to Covid-19 related illness

Cape Town – Parliament has extended its condolences to the family of ANC member of parliament Martha Mmola who died due to Covid-19 on Saturday.

National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise and National Council of Provinces Chairperson Amos Mahlangu said on Sunday that they have learnt with sadness about the untimely passing away of member of parliament, Martha Mmola due to a Covid-19-related illness.



Mmola served as a permanent delegate to the National Council of Provinces from the ANC, representing the Mpumalanga province, and has also previously served as a member of the portfolio committee on police and standing committee defence.



Mmola became a permanent representative to the NCOP in 2019, and has been a member of the select committee on security and justice as well as the petitions committee.



In a joint statement from Parliament, Modise and Mahlangu said: “We have lost a committed legislator whose passion and drive for security matters transcended beyond Parliament. Ms Mmola was a longstanding active advocate for secure and safe communities. She supported various crime fighting initiatives, and was particularly vehement against gender-based violence in her community. She will be remembered for her hard work, dedication, passion and love for the communities she served."



Both have not only extended their condolences to the Mmola family, but as well all the bereaved families of South Africans who have passed away due to this pandemic.



"We continue to urge South Africans to adhere to all safety protocols of level 3 lockdown, continue to stay at home and leave only when necessary, wash hands frequently and continue to wear masks at all times when in public spaces," they said.