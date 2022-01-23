ANC MP Mervyn Dirks legal team challenges suspension

In a letter addressed to ANC Caucus Chief Whip Pemmy Madojina, President Cyril Ramaphosa and National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, Gardee Godrich Attorneys demanded their client’s rights and privileges be restored following a suspension letter which he received from Majodina last week.

Through the precautionary suspension Dirks had subsequently been relieved of his duties as ANC standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) study group and questions whip of the party’s Parliamentary Caucus.

In the letter dated January 20, the chief whip had informed Dirks of her intention to initiate disciplinary proceedings against him for conduct unbecoming of an ANC MP. "This further serves to notify you of the intention of the Office of the Chief Whip to place you on precautionary suspension with immediate effect in order for the necessary investigations to take place," the suspension letter stated.