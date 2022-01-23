ANC MP Mervyn Dirks legal team challenges suspension
Share this article:
THE legal team representing ANC MP Mervyn Dirks has hit back at his precautionary suspension and disciplinary proceedings.
In a letter addressed to ANC Caucus Chief Whip Pemmy Madojina, President Cyril Ramaphosa and National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, Gardee Godrich Attorneys demanded their client’s rights and privileges be restored following a suspension letter which he received from Majodina last week.
Through the precautionary suspension Dirks had subsequently been relieved of his duties as ANC standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) study group and questions whip of the party’s Parliamentary Caucus.
In the letter dated January 20, the chief whip had informed Dirks of her intention to initiate disciplinary proceedings against him for conduct unbecoming of an ANC MP. "This further serves to notify you of the intention of the Office of the Chief Whip to place you on precautionary suspension with immediate effect in order for the necessary investigations to take place," the suspension letter stated.
Scopa said that it would meet on Tuesday to discuss the letter.
The letter from the legal team reads: “On 22 December 2021 our client, in his capacity as a Member of Parliament, addressed a letter to the chairperson of the standing committee on oublic accounts, wherein he called on Scopa to summon the President of the Republic, Mr Cyril Ramaphosa (“the President”) to account for allegations of complicity in the misappropriation of public funds which were meant for political party activities of the ANC.
“Pursuant thereto, your office served our client with a letter of precautionary suspension on 21 January 2022, alleging that his conduct was unbecoming of a whip of the ANC Parliamentary Caucus.
“However, our client was fulfilling both his constitutional obligation as a member of Scopa and as a dutiful citizen,” stated the letter.
Failure to comply with the demand of having Dirks reinstated would result in Dirks’ legal team approaching the court for urgent and appropriate relief.
Political Bureau