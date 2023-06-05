Joemat-Pettersson had before joining Parliament in 2009 served as an MEC in the Northern Cape.

ANC MP Tina Joemat-Pettersson has died after serving the ruling party for many years.

She went on to serve as Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries between 2009 and 2014.

She was later appointed Minister of Energy between 2014 and 2017. This was after the elections of 2014, but she did not complete her term in office. She resigned from the national legislature. after leaving Cabinet.

She returned in Parliament after the 2019 elections and has served as chairperson of the portfolio committee on police.