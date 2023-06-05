ANC MP Tina Joemat-Pettersson has died after serving the ruling party for many years.
Joemat-Pettersson had before joining Parliament in 2009 served as an MEC in the Northern Cape.
She went on to serve as Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries between 2009 and 2014.
She was later appointed Minister of Energy between 2014 and 2017. This was after the elections of 2014, but she did not complete her term in office. She resigned from the national legislature. after leaving Cabinet.
She returned in Parliament after the 2019 elections and has served as chairperson of the portfolio committee on police.
Last Tuesday Joemat-Pettersson chaired the committee meeting where Police Minister Bheki Cele and his senior officials in the SAPS had presented the crime statistics for the fourth quarter.
The ANC in Parliament confirmed the death of Joemat-Pettersson.
“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing on of our beloved comrade, Tina Joemat-Pettersson. At her time of death (comrade) Joemat-Pettersson was the ANC Member of Parliament serving as a chairperson of the police study group, said the ANC,
