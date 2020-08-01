ANC MP Zamuxolo Joseph Peter dies after contracting Covid-19

Cape Town - Another ANC MP has succumbed in a Covid-19 related death. ANC MP Zamuxolo Joseph Peter died after contracting the virus.

The death of Peter comes after other ANC MPs Martha Phindile Mmola and Doris Dunana Dlamini died in Covid-19 related deaths in the past two months.

Chairperson of the portfolio committee on tourism, Supra Mahumapelo, said Peter was a dedicated member of his committee.

“One could always count on Zamuxolo Peter for assistance when the assistance is required, and he would go the extra mile to ensure that the objectives of the committee were met.

“I remember when a particular radio station was looking for a Nguni speaking person for a radio show on tourism in traditional areas, Mr Peter being committed to the transformation of tourism in villages, townships and small towns, stepped in and did a fine job of promoting the work of the committee,” said Mahumapelo.