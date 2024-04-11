ANC Mpumalanga treasurer Mandla Msibi suspended

African National Congress (ANC) treasurer in Mpumalanga Mandla Msibi has been suspended by the party for trying to disrupt the January 8 Statement rally, which was delivered by President Cyril Ramaphosa. ANC provincial secretary Muzi Chirwa announced that Msibi was suspended for three years, but two years have been suspended on condition he does not commit the same offence.

This is the second time that Msibi is in trouble with the ANC after he was slapped with the step aside rule in 2021 after the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) charged him with two murders. The NPA later withdrew the murder charges in 2022. The ANC had suspended Msibi after the January 8 disruptions in Mbombela.

Chirwa said the provincial disciplinary committee had processed his case and that of his chief of staff, Sibusiso Mdluli. Msibi was found guilty of misconduct and suspended for three years. Chirwa said two years of the sentence have been suspended on condition that Msibi was not found guilty of a similar offence. The disciplinary committee of the ANC in Mpumalanga also expelled Mdluli from the party.