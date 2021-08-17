ANC names new North West Premier-elect Bushy Maape, incumbent Job Mokgoro still in office

The ANC in the North West has announced Struggle veteran Bushy Maape as the new premier-elect, even before the formal resignation of the incumbent, Job Mokgoro, who is yet expected to step down. While the provincial ANC interim head Hlomane Chauke told the media that preparations for the installation of Maape were on course, he faced a barrage of questions about the reported resistance of Mokgoro to vacate his position and resign as member of the North West Legislature.

Chauke was adamant that Mokgoro would step down, saying Mokgoro was following internal processes with the Speaker of Legislature to step down. He said Maape would probably be sworn-in before the end of the week. Chauke said Maape’s deployment followed the interviews of three candidates whom the interim-provincial committee recommended to the national structures.

“As we welcome this decision, the IPC further wishes to convey its gratitude to the outgoing premier, Comrade Job Mokgoro, for his sterling work of guiding the provincial government during the most turbulent times as the premier. His administrative skills are not lost to the people of our province, and the ANC will continue to benefit from them. “The appointment of Comrade Maape, as the premier-elect, is intended to entrench the work done by the ANC-led provincial government and expedite the roll out of radical socio-economic transformation in the province. In working together with the IPC and various provincial stakeholders, Comrade Bushy will lead from the front as we continue to battle Covid 19 and economic challenges,” Chauke said. He said the IPC believed that Maape was equal to the task to serve the people of the North West.

Detailing his political background, Chauke said: “Comrade Kaobitsa Bushy Maape was recruited into the ANC underground structures while a student at Hebron Training College. He is a former commander of ANC underground Kgalagadi Machinery, which led to his incarceration on Robben Island in the 1980s. “After the democratic dispensation, he later served as the chairperson of the ANC in the former Kgalagadi region. As part of his public service career, he served as the director: RDP and chief director: strategic planning and development unit in the Office of the Premier, North West Province.” He was later appointed to the Ministerial Advisory Committee of the Department of Provincial and Local Government and became a member of the Municipal Demarcation Board representing the North West Province.

Maape has a BA (psychology and economics from Unisa, which he completed while incarcerated on Robben Island; BA (Hons) (developmental studies) from UWC and BA (Hons) (Economics) from UWC. He is studying with the University of the Witwatersrand for an MM in the field of governance (political development and economics). “With his valuable experience, both within the movement and academic expertise, Comrade Maape will pursue the objectives of the ANC by improving the lives of the people of the North West,” Chauke said.