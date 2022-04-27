ANC NEC disbands ANC Women’s League, sets up interim structure to run it

Cape Town - The ANC National Executive Committee has decided to disband the Women’s League and set up an interim structure to run it until a conference is held. The NEC has appointed the national task team that will oversee regional and provincial conferences of the women’s league ahead of its national conference.

The party’s highest decision-making body between conferences said the mandate of the ANCWL expired in 2020. It has asked the Top Six, led by President Cyril Ramaphosa and the National Working Committee, to work out the terms of reference and members who will serve on the women’s league task team. The ANC had appointed Thandi Modise, Nathi Mthethwa and Jenny Schreiner to look at the status of the women’s league.

The team noted that the term of office for the ANCWL had ended in 2020, but the Covid-19 pandemic had prevented the league from holding its elective conference. “The NEC commended the ANCWL for the fact that it has been able to maintain an impressive public visibility through virtual events, through campaigning and through engagements with various organisations and forums, despite the poor organisational status and numerous challenges facing its structures at all levels,” said the ANC. “There was unanimity on the need to ensure the legitimacy of processes leading up to the national conference of the ANCWL. Accordingly, the NEC decided that the ANCWL should be disbanded and replaced with a national task team (NTT).

“The NTT must ensure that ANCWL structures are in good standing and that conferences are held in branches, regions and provinces to ensure that the ANCWL national conference is convened on a solid organisational foundation. “The NEC mandated the national officials and the NWC to process the composition and terms of reference of the ANCWL national task team and to report to a special NEC meeting in the near future,” said the party. [email protected]

