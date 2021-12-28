ANC NEC members to be deployed to engage structures ahead of January 8 celebrations

As part of its January 8 statement celebrations, members of the ANC national executive committee (NEC), ministers, deputy ministers will be deployed to all sub-regions in Limpopo, from January 5 to 7, to engage with the structures, communities and local civil society organisations and other sectors. ANC NEC members treasurer-general Paul Mashatile, Ronald Lamola, Dikeledi Magadzi, Sylvia Lucas, Noxolo Kiviet, ministers and deputy ministers Sibongiseni Dhlomo, Chana Pilane-Majaka and Limpopo provincial executive committee (PEC) member Dickson Masemola will be at the Norman Mashabane region in Giyani.

NEC members Mondli Gungebele, Lindiwe Sisulu, Sifiso Buthelezi, Tony Yengeni and PEC member Tolly Mashamaite will be at Mark Shope sub-region. NEC members Lindiwe Zulu, Obed Bapela, Violet Siwela, Mathole Motshekga, Neva Makgetla and PEC member Essop Mokgonyane will be at Maruleng sub-region while NEC member Barbara Creecy, ministers Casel Mathale and Amos Mahlalela and PEC member Phophi Ramathuba will be at Phalaborwa. Others NEC members such as deputy ANC President David Mabuza, Fikile Mbalula, Mmamoloko Kubayi, Nomvula Mokonyane, Pule Mabe and Bathabile Dlamini will be at Peter Mokaba in Polokwane.

Other NEC members, ministers, deputy ministers and PEC members will be spread across the areas of Letaba, Molemole, Blouberg, Makhado, Musina, Collins Chabane, Sekhukhune, to name a few. The NEC met on the previous Friday and decided on many issues affecting the party, including its 110th anniversary celebration. Since its formation on January 8, 1912, the ANC has over the years celebrated its anniversaries in different provinces.

ANC national spokesperson Pule Mabe said the event would focus on the renewal of the movement and its mission to build a united, non-racial, non-sexist, democratic and prosperous South Africa. Mabe said this occasion will be 50 years since the first January 8 Statement was delivered by then ANC president Oliver Reginald Tambo in 1972, as a statement of intent and priorities for the year. “We will honour this proud legacy by, amongst others, releasing a January 8 Statement which sets out the movement’s priorities and tasks for 2022,” said Mabe.