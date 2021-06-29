ANC NEC to reflect on Zuma’s 15 month jail sentence this weekend

Nkandla - The ANC says the sentencing of former president Jacob Zuma to 15 months in prison by the Constitutional Court marks a difficult time for the governing party. It has also pleaded for calm. In KZN, ANC KZN provincial chairperson and KZN Premier, Sihle Zikalala, said the ruling has far-reaching consequences.

The ANC and ANC KZN were responding to Tuesday’s Constitutional Court ruling that Zuma should be jailed for 15 months for defying the court directive that he should appear before the Zondo commission. The court ruled that Zuma has five days to surrender to either the Nkandla police station or Johannesburg central police station. If he failed to do so, the court directed Police Minister Bheki Cele to ensure that Zuma was placed at a correctional services facility within three days. “The ANC has noted the judgment of the Constitutional Court in the matter of Secretary of the State Capture Commission v Jacob Gedleyihlekisa Zuma.

“The ANC is currently studying the judgment. Without doubt this is a difficult period in the movement and we call upon our members to remain calm. “The meeting of the National Executive Committee (NEC) scheduled to take place this weekend, will reflect on the implications and consequences of the judgment. We reaffirm our commitment to upholding the rule of law and fulfilling the aspirations of our constitutional democracy,” the ANC said in a statement. KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala also added his voice on Tuesday.