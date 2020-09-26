ANC NMB councillor Andile Lungisa opts to stay in jail despite being granted bail

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Makhanda - In another unexpected twist, ANC Nelson Mandela Bay Councillor Andile Lungisa has opted to remain in prison despite being granted R10 000 bail by the Eastern Cape division of the High Court in Makhanda on Friday. Lungisa’s decision comes after the High Court decided to release him on bail pending the outcome of his leave to appeal application at the Constitutional Court after he was sentenced to two years in prison for assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. This after he had smashed a glass jug over the head of DA councillor Rano Kayser during a brawl at the council in October 2016. The court said denying Lungisa bail would have been an unnecessary deprivation of his freedom and that he would have to serve his two year prison sentence anyway if his Constitutional Court appeal failed. News24 has reported that Lungisa’s brother, Ayongezwa Lungisa, said that his brother had opted to stay in prison because he wanted to “first complete the programmes he has started in prison before coming out”.

Ayongezwa Lungisa is quoted as saying that his brother’s decision to remain behind bars was not part of admitting that what had been done by the courts and the determination granted by the courts had been correct.

“He wants to demystify the myth that he wants to buy away all the problems he is facing. The second thing is that it may appear that he is not a law abiding citizen, that’s why he said he wants to remain inside to finish those programmes , when he finishes those he will come out and join his family and the people of South Africa,” Lungisa’s brother said.

On Friday EFF deputy leader Floyd Shivambu said that it was great that “Cde Andile Lungisa has been granted bail.”

Shivambu posted on his Twitter account that: “The legal team must keep him out of jail permanently. He’s not a menace to society and does not pose any physical threat to anyone. Be strong @mrlungisa! The system is doing everything to suppress fighters for economic freedom.”

Political Bureau