Pretoria - Senior officials of the ruling African National Congress (ANC) are to undertake trips to different countries as the party pursues its "friendly foreign policy" through the engagement of different political formations across the world. ANC national spokesperson Pule Mabe on Thursday said the party has assigned its senior officials to undertake meetings abroad, pursuing a variety of issues ranging from party to party relations, meeting investors as well as potential partners for purposes of development.

"The Treasurer General of the ANC, Comrade Paul Mashatile, is leading a delegation to Saudi Arabia and the UAE [United Arab Emirates] in response to party relations requests in both countries. The Secretary General of the ANC, Comrade Ace Magashule, is leading a delegation including government representatives to Turkey that will meet with the ruling party, government departments, institutions of learning and business people. It is expected that a memorandum of understanding will be signed between the two parties to enhance political party cooperation," said Mabe.

"Sbongile Besani, the Head of ANC Presidency is leading a team of ANC provinces and regions to China on a study tour. This exercise will assist in strengthening our international pillar which has been our strength in engaging peoples of the world behind the banner of a fairer society."

Mabe said earlier this week, ANC national officials met with party delegates from Vietnam on the sidelines of the ANC national executive committee meeting.

