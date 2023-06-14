ANC out in the cold after NFP dumps it to form alliance with IFP to govern Nongoma Local Municipality

Nongoma - The ANC in the Zululand region has been left out in the cold after one of its key alliance partners, the NFP, dumped it in Nongoma Local Municipality. That was when Clifford Mshangane Ndabandaba was unexpectedly elected with the support of the IFP to be the deputy mayor to Albert Mncwango, of the NFP.

Ndabandaba’s nomination and elevation by the IFP shocked the ANC’s benches, as in February this year he was elected as the mayor with their support. UPDATE: Before snubbing the ANC in Nongoma, the IFP and the NFP signed a service delivery agreement that will put all the people under Nongoma municipality service delivery first. They also agreed to form a joint caucus that will manage their daily communication. @IOL — Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) June 14, 2023 In return, a candidate from the EFF, Sabelo Nkosi, was elected deputy mayor while the position of Speaker was given to Babongile Sithole from the ANC.

However, the alliance's victory was short lived as their election was challenged in the Pietermaritzburg High Court and was later set aside. That was shortly after the EFF exited its alliance pact with the IFP, throwing several municipalities up in the air. JUST IN: The ANC-NFP alliance in Zululand has suffered another major setback after Mshangane Ndabandaba (from the NFP), accepted a position as deputy mayor to Albert Mncwango from the IFP. A few months ago, the NFP was sharing the top three positions with the ANC & the EFF. @IOL pic.twitter.com/7rVG9LF9lW — Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) June 14, 2023

After Ndabandaba’s election on Wednesday, it emerged that the NFP and the IFP signed a pact to better the lives of the people of Nongoma and Zululand, thus elbowing out the ANC in absentia. “We further commit that we shall, at all times, strive to put the people of Nongoma first above any partisan political interests by ensuring delivery of quality and sustainable services. 3. We agree and commit that a culture of accountability, transparency and good governance will form the foundation of all work to be performed in the municipality.

4. "The parties" shall be accessible and responsive to all citizens of the municipality in a non-partisan manner. NEWS: The SG of the NFP, Canaan Mdletshe said after a meeting with their Councillors in Nongoma, it became clear that the people of the municipality could be better served if they are part of the running local municipality. Mshangane Ndabandaba is now deputy mayor @IOL pic.twitter.com/yTix2lUqiB — Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) June 14, 2023 5. "The parties" shall endeavour to eliminate corruption in all its manifestations and maladministration within the municipality.” 6. Further, commit to adhere to the non-negotiable principles of the rule of law and separation of party and state.

7. "The parties” shall oppose the practice of politics of patronage, nepotism, or self-enrichment within the municipality. 8. "The parties shall ensure that the municipality is driven by the pursuit of service excellence, this includes merit-based appointment,” read part of the confidential agreement between the parties and which was seen by IOL. Furthermore, the two parties agreed to form a joint caucus and resolve all differences that may arise through a consensus.

"The parties" through its councillors, shall: 9. Establish a joint caucus (JC) for the purposes of ensuring a co-ordinated response to issues that will serve before the municipal council. “10. "The parties" will strive to reach decisions relating to the management and resolution of conflicts by consensus.

“Conflict Resolution Mechanism: 11. The parties agree that the success of this agreement lies in the effective resolution of conflicts that may arise. 12. It is imperative that, to avoid the above, lines of communication between the parties be kept open at all times, that where communication bottlenecks occur, be attended to without delay.

13. The co-chairpersons of the JC shall be responsible for the day-to-day communication between the parties. 14. The ultimate accountability for the success of this co-operation arrangement rests with the leaders of the caucuses of the two parties. 15. Notwithstanding anything to the contrary, the parties commit to the sustained survival of this co-operation arrangement throughout the current term.”

The agreement was jointly signed by Mncwango and Ndabandaba. The secretary-general of the NFP, Canaan Mdletshe, said that after a meeting with their councillors in Nongoma, it became clear that the people of the municipality could be better served if they were part of running the local municipality. Hence their councillor, Mshangane Ndabandaba, became a deputy mayor to an IFP mayor, Albert Mncwango.

“Last week Tuesday we had a meeting with IFP councillors in Nongoma as well as the constituency leadership, where the issue pertaining to the situation in Nongoma was aired and discussed at length. “During our discussions, it was clear that as the NFP, we have to consider all the possibilities for as long as they are in the best interests of the people of Nongoma. “The NFP can say without any fear of contradiction that our priority is to see the people of Nongoma getting uninterrupted service delivery, which can only be achieved by us playing a role in the leadership of the municipality,” Mdletshe said.