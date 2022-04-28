ANC policy conference set for July

Cape Town - The ANC has decided to hold its policy conference in July this year. This will be five months before the party’s crucial elective conference in December.

The ANC had already directed provinces and regions to have their conferences by July. Gauteng, North West, Northern Cape, Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal are due to hold their provincial conferences between May and July. The ruling party has said discussion documents for the policy conference will be made public next month.

“The policy conference offers the ANC an opportunity to reflect the extent to which we have implemented our policies and to make proposals for the amendment of existing policy or introduction of new policy. The National General Council scheduled for 2020, could not be held due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The policy conference discussion documents therefore built on the preparations made for the NGC,” said ANC treasurer general Paul Mashatile. The party called on individuals, academics, institutions and organisations to make inputs on their discussion documents to be released in May. The ANC also said it has reconstituted its national dispute resolution committee to avoid any conflict of interest.

It has also beefed it up with the appointment of Noxolo Kiviet and Sindi Chikunga. “The NEC agreed that the National Dispute Resolution Committee be reconstituted to avoid any conflicts of interest or perceptions thereof. Accordingly, those who are actively involved in making decisions that might be the subject of NDRC processes will no longer serve as members, but may be invited to make inputs and give reports,” said Mashatile, adding that Kiviet and Chikunga were appointed to the committee. [email protected]

