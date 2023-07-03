Johannesburg - President Cyril Ramaphosa has urged the newly elected ANC Youth League leadership to tackle the challenges facing young people across the country. “We trust that this leadership will lead the renewal and rebuilding of the ANCYL and, in this manner, contribute to the renewal and rebuilding of the ANC,” he said.

The challenges include unemployment, gender-based violence (GBV), economic freedom and other social problems. Ramaphosa was addressing the delegates at the 26th ANC Youth League National elective conference in Nasrec Expo Centre, Johannesburg on Sunday. During his address, he said the youth league must become the voice of young people. He also said it was their responsibility to mobilise young people to vote in the 2024 elections.

Some of the tasks included - Mobilise young people for a decisive victory for the ANC in 2024 - Rebuild and renew the ANC Youth League as the preferred leader of young people in South Africa

- Mobilise young people for economic freedom and social change. He said the absence of the youth league cost them in terms of campaigning but believes that its return will bring a change. “You must drive campaigns on voter education amongst communities, focusing on encouraging young people to register to vote. The Youth League must also focus on broader civic education as too many people are still not aware of their rights and responsibilities,” he said.

He stated that the revival of youth structures would represent a fundamental pillar of the overall renewal and rebuilding of the party. Furthermore, he told the leadership to recruit and politically educate young people.