ANC recalls mayors, speakers in five North West municipalities

Rustenurg - The Interim Provincial Committee (IPC) of the ANC in North West has recalled mayors, speakers and chief whips from five municipalities for collapse of governance. Coordinator Hlomani Chauke told journalists in Rustenburg on Friday that mayors, speakers and chief whips of Mahikeng, Ditsobotla, Macquassi Hills, Matlosana local municipalities and Dr Ruth Segomotsi Mompati District municipality have been recalled after the IPC concluded its rigorous assessment of municipalities in the province. "We have accordingly communicated our decisions to all the affected deployees and have thanked them for representing the movement in their various positions of deployment," he said. He said the IPC would have preferred not to recall these deployees given that local government elections will be held next year. "[However], we can no longer overstretch the growing impatience of our communities with our public representatives. This decision is a consequence of broad consultation with the national leadership of the ANC, our leagues and alliance partners."

Chauke said recalling mayors, speakers and chief whips was the first phase of dealing with the lack of leadership and service delivery in the province.

He said the committee noted with concern, the debilitating state of administration and the dismal failure of governance in most of the municipalities across the province.

"The failure of the municipal leadership to provide the requisite oversight has resulted in the collapse of the municipal administration. Even more perturbing for the IPC, is the inability of these municipalities to discharge their constitutional mandate and provide much needed services to our communities," he said.

"These assessments were scientific and informed by, amongst others, the continued regression in the audit outcomes over the past few years as reported by the Auditor General.

“The report highlighted a number of instances of non-compliance with MFMA [Municipal Finance Management Act], mismanagement of public funds, financial irregularities and lack of systems of accountability including consequence management."

He said the committee also noted the ongoing political instability in various municipalities, which led to the disruption of the key mandate of the ANC-governed municipalities to provide meaningful service delivery to our people.

"These disruptions have manifested themselves in different ways including through violent attacks on councillors, municipal employees, leaders of labour unions and even more worrisome, members of the community. This violence has resulted in some community members burning properties belonging to councillors."

African News Agency (ANA)