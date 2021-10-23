ANC regional leader Ntuthuko Mahlaba prepared to take his name off candidate’s list due to charges
Durban – The chairperson of the ANC’s eMalahleni region in KwaZulu-Natal, Dr Ntuthuko Mahlaba says that he respects the party’s decision to take his name off the party’s candidates list due to the assault and theft charges he faces in the Newcastle Magistrate’s Court.
This follows allegations that the Newcastle mayor and his two bodyguards had an argument with a contractor who was installing fibre cables in the town.
In a television interview on Saturday in Newcastle, where Mahlaba is on the campaign trail for the ANC, alongside the party’s Deputy President David Mabuza, he simply said that the case was “still ongoing in court and I respect the decision of the ANC”.
In what is now the final stretch of election campaigning Mahlaba and Mabuza have been criss-crossing townships such as Osizweni in efforts to canvass votes for the ANC.
“We’ve made a commitment that we’re going to serve our communities without fail, we’ll make sure that we increase the speed of service delivery. There are still challenges, and hence as the ANC, we are admitting that there are challenges. We are prepared to correct that and make sure that we move forward and deliver services to our people,” Mahlaba said.
With the elections now a mere 10 days away, Mahlaba said there was a high level of unity within the region which had seen various structures and members of the party working well together in pursuit of victory at the polls.
“When it’s time for elections or any organisational work, we put aside any differences and work towards securing victory for the African National Congress. We are prioritising unity to make sure that we maximise service delivery. We are committed to do that,” Mahlaba said.
Last month Mahlaba was re-elected uncontested at the ANC eMalahleni regional conference held at the Farmer’s Hall in Newcastle. He said that this was an indication that there was maximum unity with the party in the region.
Political Bureau