ANC regional leader Ntuthuko Mahlaba prepared to take his name off candidate’s list due to charges

Durban – The chairperson of the ANC’s eMalahleni region in KwaZulu-Natal, Dr Ntuthuko Mahlaba says that he respects the party’s decision to take his name off the party’s candidates list due to the assault and theft charges he faces in the Newcastle Magistrate’s Court. This follows allegations that the Newcastle mayor and his two bodyguards had an argument with a contractor who was installing fibre cables in the town.

In a television interview on Saturday in Newcastle, where Mahlaba is on the campaign trail for the ANC, alongside the party’s Deputy President David Mabuza, he simply said that the case was “still ongoing in court and I respect the decision of the ANC”. In what is now the final stretch of election campaigning Mahlaba and Mabuza have been criss-crossing townships such as Osizweni in efforts to canvass votes for the ANC. “We’ve made a commitment that we’re going to serve our communities without fail, we’ll make sure that we increase the speed of service delivery. There are still challenges, and hence as the ANC, we are admitting that there are challenges. We are prepared to correct that and make sure that we move forward and deliver services to our people,” Mahlaba said.