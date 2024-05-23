ANC says it is all systems go for their ‘Siyanqoba Rally’ at the FNB Stadium this weekend

African National Congress secretary-general Fikile Mbalula says the people are increasingly expressing their confidence in the ANC, under the leadership of President Cyril Ramaphosa, to build the economy and create jobs, to improve service delivery, to crack down on corruption and to unite the people of South Africa. “People have welcomed the progress the ANC has made in renewing itself and are reaffirming their trust in the ANC to continue to lead the transformation of our society,” he said.

Mbalula addressed the media on Thursday ahead of their “Siyanqoba Rally” this weekend, declaring it all systems go. He said they were ready to paint Soweto black, green and gold. The “decisive victory” election rally is expected to take place at the FNB Stadium in Soweto on Saturday.

Addressing the media, Mbalula said he did not doubt that the party’s rally would be a success and people would vote for his party, following their intensified campaign trails. “Over the course of the last three months, we have seen a clear shift in the mood of the country,” he said. While the party support has increased, Mbalula confidently said they were in for a decisive victory.

“The tens of thousands of people who will fill up the FNB Stadium on Saturday for the Siyanqoba rally will be sending a message of confidence and hope,” he said. The 2024 national and provincial elections will be on May 29, a few days from now. Mbalula said they were putting all their energy, resources, and effort into a final push to get every voter out on election day.

Supporting the statement, ANC Gauteng provincial secretary Thembinkosi "TK" Nciza made it clear that they will retain power in Gauteng, despite the opposition parties challenging them. He said the stadium would be full to the rafters, but maintained their main aim was not to fill stadiums, but to win elections. [email protected]