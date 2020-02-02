Johannesburg - The African National Congress on Sunday rebuked ANC MP Supra Mahumapelo and urged its members to "subject themselves to organisational discipline".
The ANC had noted media coverage of comments made by Mahumapelo around the motion tabled by the Democratic Alliance to initiate proceedings for the removal of Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane, ANC national spokesman Pule Mabe said in a statement.
Mahumapelo "spoke in his personal capacity and his views do not represent the organisation". It should be noted that the ANC had not yet discussed its position on the motion, he said.
The ANC caucus in Parliament, guided by the national office, was the sole authority mandated to pronounce on positions of the ANC on matters before it - not individual members unless so delegated.
"The ANC once again reminds its members of the principles that inform organisational discipline as articulated in Through the Eye of the Needle, that 'individual leaders are elected into collectives which should work as a unit ... no single person is a leader unto himself or herself, but a member of a collective which should give considered, canvassed guidance to membership and society as a whole'.