ANC says youth league spokesperson to face disciplinary hearing over remarks

THE ANC says that ANC National Youth Task Team spokesperson Sizophila Mkhize will be disciplined for her utterances about Indians in KwaZulu-Natal, with the party calling the comments unacceptable. ANC national spokesperson Pule Mabe says the party noted a video recording in which Mkhize, a member of the ANC National Youth Task Team, makes derogatory and racist remarks directed at people of Indian descent in KwaZulu Natal.

“Not only are her utterances unacceptable, they also bring our movement into disrepute and necessary disciplinary processes will be undertaken. “The ANC expects members of the NYTT which is charged with the responsibility of rebuilding the ANCYL to adhere to the values, principles and non-racial character of the movement both in their actions and articulations,” Mabe said. He said the situation in KwaZulu-Natal demanded decisive and responsible leadership and they all had a responsibility to heal the deep-seated wounds “of our ugly past”.

“We urge our members to resist attempts to divide them along ethnicity, race and national origin. “We must refuse to look at each other as enemies. “We must oppose all attempts to provoke racial hostilities and divide Indians and Africans.

“The ANC urges law-enforcement agencies to ensure that the murders that happened in Phoenix are urgently investigated and prosecuted,” Mabe said. He went on to say the ANC appreciated the co-operation displayed by religious and civic formations in exposing those involved in the horrendous acts witnessed in Phoenix and other parts of the country. Mabe said that the rebuilding of the country and its economy was going to require that all people work together as one because all South Africans had a duty to confront racism wherever it may rear its ugly head.