ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule, who was speaking on the day of solidarity with Zimbabwe, said the sanctions were designed to force countries who disagree with the Western powers to toe the line.
Magashule said sanctions had been used in Venezuela, Cuba and Palestine to force these countries to agree with the West.
He said the ANC had always shared the same ideology with these countries and would not allow the use of sanctions because of their political beliefs.
He said US and EU diplomats had described the Southern Africa Development Community day of solidarity with Zimbabwe as a political statement by the regional body.