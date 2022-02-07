ANC silent on EFF calls for Minister Ntshavheni to resign

The ANC remains mum on calls made by the EFF for Communications and Digital Technologies Minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni to step down after being implicated in the part 2 of the State Capture report. According to the red berets, Ntshavheni is implicated in the second part of the report which deals with the capture of state-owned entities.

The party in a statement released on Sunday said: "Denel was corrupted by Ntshavheni and her fellow board members in collusion with then Chairperson (of the Board) Daniel Mantsha. The pair led the charge in suspending the then Denel CEO Raiz Saloojee, CFO Fikile Mhlontlo and the company Elizabeth Africa on grounds of breaching the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA)," EFF said. The party said that these allegations had not been proven yet. The fighters described Denel as one of the state-owned entities that had been performing in recent years. It claimed that the report showed that the executives were expelled from office without any proper disciplinary hearing and later paid out millions to the company.

"This is without a doubt not only irregular but reveals a corrupt intention by Ntshavheni and her cronies on the board who paid millions to executives they accused of misconduct," EFF explained. "This affirms the findings by the State Capture Commission that the sole intention was to get them out of the company to ease business interest of the Guptas," the party added. The party said that Ntshavheni is not only corrupt but willfully arrogant standing by what she had said.

"She must be immediately investigated by the law enforcement agencies as per the recommendations of the inquiry for failing to convene a timely and legitimate disciplinary process for those she purged "Further to this she must be held liable for the millions lost by Denel in the payout that she and her board members made to the executives they victimised in order to allow the Guptas to infiltrate the entity," EFF said. Contacted by IOL News for comment on Monday, ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe did not respond.

The ANC had previously undertaken to deal with members implicated in acts of wrongdoing and corruption, and deal with members facing criminal charges through its step-aside policy. It is unclear how the ruling party intends to deal with members implicated in the State Capture report as the country waits for the Commission to hand over Part 3 of its report and findings to Ramaphosa. Meanwhile, in a statement released on February 4, Ntshavheni said: “I wish to put it on public record, as I have recorded it with the commission, that I have never met any of the Gupta brothers or any of their associates. I was never lobbied for the decisions I supported nor opposed as a non-executive member of the Denel board of directors.”

She explained that during her tenure as a non-executive member of the board at Denel she always acted in the best in the interest of the company. "I discharged my fiduciary responsibilities with rigour, integrity and in line with the required legislative and regulatory prescripts. I have never been party to any alleged acts of fraud, corruption, maladministration and state capture," she said. [email protected]