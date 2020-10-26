ANC slams EFF for disrupting land expropriation hearing

Johannesburg - The African National Congress (ANC) has slammed the opposition Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) for disrupting a hearing on land expropriation in Limpopo province.

Parliament has been carrying out hearings on the government’s plans to change the Constitution and allow for land to be confiscated without compensation, a move it says is necessary to reverse racist historical policies that gave more land to whites.

In a statement late on Sunday, the ANC’s caucus in Parliament said the EFF’s interruption of a hearing in Limpopo’s Capricorn district earlier in the day belied the party’s claim to represent the aspirations of historically disadvantaged South Africans.

“This ...exposes the anarchy and rampant lawlessness that has seen the EFF disrupt private businesses and occupy land illegally and is a dangerous pattern that seeks to undermine the rule of law,” the statement issued by ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina’s office said.

“The ANC condemns in the strongest possible terms the shameful conduct by the EFF in Polokwane who opted to disrupt the proceedings after arriving late.”