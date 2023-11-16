ANC slams killing of head of Gift of Givers in Gaza

The ANC has condemned the killing of the head of the Gift of the Givers in Gaza, Ahmed Abbasi, and said he died in the line of duty. Abbasi was killed while on his way home from a prayer on Thursday.

ANC spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri said Abbasi had contributed to humanitarian aid in Palestine. She said Abbasi was not just a statistic but was part of those who wanted to see a peaceful solution. “As the ANC, Abbasi is not a statistic but an army of martyrs committed to a peaceful world and humanity. He joins a platoon of those who fell at the hands of cruelty and callousness. His death and the global efforts for a free Palestine are not in vain,” said Bhengu-Motsiri.

Al-Jama-ah leader Ganief Hendricks also paid tribute to Abbasi. He said Abbasi had died at the hands of a government that has been bombing Gaza for several weeks. Hendricks said he was horrified that Abbasi was killed in Gaza.

Those who were perpetrating crimes in the Middle East should be held accountable, said Hendricks. The conflict in Gaza has killed thousands of people since it started five weeks ago. President Cyril Ramaphosa said they have asked the International Criminal Court to investigate Israel for war crimes.

Civil society and political parties in South Africa have been taking to the streets to protest against the war. They have asked government to sever ties with Israel.