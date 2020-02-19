The African National Congress has slammed the use of gender-based violence as a means of scoring political points.
ANC national spokesperson, Pule Mabe, was commenting following the debacle that unfolded at the post-State of the Nation debate that took place in Parliament on Tuesday.
During the debate, ANC MP Boy Mamabolo, squared up with his long-time political rival, EFF leader Julius Malema.
Mamabolo had risen on a point of order as Malema delivered the EFF’s response to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s State of the Nation Address. Mamabolo asked Malema if he had abused his wife, to which the EFF leader belatedly responded he had not.
But soon after denying the abuse claims against him, Malema fired back, and accused Ramaphosa of abusing his ex-wife, Nomazizi Mtshotshisa.