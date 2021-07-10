ANC slams violent KZN protests, warns of impact to economy

The ANC has condemned the violence in KwaZulu-Natal, warning that this would impact on the already waning economy. The ANC has also called on law enforcement agencies to take swift action against those behind the violent protests.

ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe said while they support the right to protest, they would not allow people to break the law. “We are concerned that the destruction of property and impeding the functioning of the economy will undermine efforts to create jobs and improve the lives of citizens,” said Mabe. “The ANC has instructed the provincial executive committee (PEC) of KwaZulu-Natal and NEC (national executive committee) deployees to KZN, to intervene immediately and engage our structures and all relevant stakeholders.

“Bringing peace and stability to affected areas is a priority for the ANC and the democratic movement. “The ANC urges law-enforcement agencies to act firmly and expeditiously, within the law, against any form of lawlessness, public violence, damage to property and disruption of economic activity and service delivery,” he added. Supporters of former president Jacob Zuma have been involved in the protests demanding that he be released from prison.

The protest action started on Thursday, when those sympathetic to the jailed former president blockaded the N2 highway near KwaDukuza and several streets in Durban and Pietermaritzburg. By Friday night, the protesters stepped up their protest, targeting trucks on the N3 highway near Mooi River, setting alight more than 20 of them in the process. The highway remains closed and members of the public are urged to use the R103 as an alternative. Police said 27 people have been arrested on various charges including public violence, theft, damage to property and intimidation.