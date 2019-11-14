File picture: Phill Magakoe

Rustenburg - The African National Congress (ANC) won a ward from the Democratic Alliance (DA) in the Western Cape by-election, the Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) said on Thursday. "During the by-elections contested yesterday [Wednesday] in the Western Cape, the ANC won one seat from the DA, and the DA retained two seats gained in the 2016 municipal elections," the IEC said.

Cecil Andrew Le Fleur of the ANC won ward 4 in the Matzikama municipality with 1145 votes, the DA obtained 862 votes, the Good Party 100 votes, the Khoi-San Heavenly Party 60 votes, the African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP) 28 votes, and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) 27 votes.

The ANC won the ward with 51.30 percent compared to the 49.86 percent the DA received in the 2016 municipal election.

The DA retained ward 19 in the City of Cape Town, the party received 49.28 percent compared to the 66.44 percent the party garnered in 2016.