ANC starts a crowdfunding initiative to resolve staff salary issue

The ANC has resorted to a crowdfunding initiative in order to raise funds that might assist them to pay disgruntled employees who have not yet received their salaries. On Saturday the party shared a poster on a number of social media platforms, with banking details, asking ordinary members of the public and ANC supporters to make contributions to a Nedbank account.

One of the organisers told IOL News that the response from the public and ANC supporters has been nothing but positive. “The public response was very positive, the masses have responded positively,” said the organiser. In dealing with the salary woes, the ANC mentioned this week that it has to find innovative ways to raise funds including crowd-funding.

The ANC staff representative committee announced that it planned to down tools with effect from Thursday, and vowed to do that until their demands are met. “Political parties from time to time pick up financial challenges because of growing commitments that they may have, things have changed now we have the political funding act, it is because of the economic situation we are now finding ourselves in,” ANC national spokesperson Pule Mabe said this week. “The treasurer-general is looking at various models and innovative ways of organising resources including crowd-funding because under these conditions we ought to also change ways of how we do our own thing,” Mabe said.

“We are confident that the kind of fundraising approach that is being looked at will take the ANC out of the current problem we find ourselves in.” Meanwhile, the office of the ANC Treasurer General Paul Mashatile rejected what it called a misleading statement by faceless people who allege that a selection of business people donated money to Mashatile. “The treasurer-general wants to place on record that the claim is not only false but also malicious and plays on the current challenges facing the ANC,” said Mabe.

“We view these fake news as designed to further cause confusion on the matter of staff salaries. We want to assure everybody that our challenges will be resolved based on a number of initiatives approved by the National Officials,” he said. “These include crowd funding, increasing membership fees and levies. We have already agreed with provinces to take over the salary bill in provinces and this came to effect in the past two months.” He maintained that the ANC remains committed to resolving outstanding issues of delayed salaries.