ANC suspends Matlosana councillor caught in alleged sexual acts trending on social media

Matlosana - The ANC in the North West has suspended one of its councillors in the City of Matlosana (Klerksdorp) following allegations of public sexual misconduct. Tebogo Elia Sepale from Ward 25 has been suspended with immediate effect after more women came out with similar sexual misconduct accusations against him.

In one of the trending images, Sepale was photographed having sex with a male who appears to be a minor. JUST IN: The ANC in the North West has suspended one of its councillors in the City of Matlosana (Klerksdorp) following allegations of sexual misconduct. Tebogo Sepale has been suspended with immediate effect after more women came out with similar accusations against him. @IOL pic.twitter.com/VqttXJ5en3 — Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) May 5, 2023 It is not yet clear when exactly these shocking images were taken and where the incident took place. There is also a trending video of Sepale that is being circulated via WhatsApp and he is allegedly heard gloating about his sexual prowess.

In one of the trending videos he seems to be the one recording the sexual scenes as he often stops to properly position the camera. In a statement of Friday, the ANC in the province said it was shocked by the incident and it has since acted against Sepale. “The ANC in the province has noted with shock of one of its public representatives engaged in a sexual act.

“We have also received a number of complaints against the said public representative from various women. “We are also aware that one of his victims has opened a case against him with law enforcement agencies. “Rising from this despicable behaviour, the ANC has suspended the membership of Cde (comrade) Tebogio Sepale with immediate effect and therefore he will not be allowed to participate in the live (sic) of the movement.

“This suspension will hold until the outcomes of the disciplinary process. “He is suspended in terms of rule 25.17.4 of the constitution of the African National Congress,” the party said in a statement. It said that Sepale’s behaviour goes against its values.

“This type of behaviour goes against our values and commitment to building a cohesive society in which all people are treated with respect and dignity. “We will therefore not stand idle when such tendencies rear their ugly head. “We will act immediately and swiftly to root out such behaviour.

“We convey our sympathies to the victims of this act and call on those who have not come forward, to do so. “We further apologise to all members of society and assure them that this act goes against our values,” the governing party said. [email protected]