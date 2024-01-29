ANC suspends Zuma over MK party

The African National Congress (ANC) National Executive Committee has suspended former president Jacob Zuma for his involvement with the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party. The ANC NEC, which is meeting in Boksburg, has tasked its secretary-general to send a letter to Zuma.

Media reports said the national disciplinary committee will process the issue of Zuma after the elections. ANC national chairperson Gwede Mantashe indicated a few weeks ago that they will not act now but will have to wait until after the polls. Mantashe had said if they focused on Zuma, it would distract their campaigning programme.

The issue of Zuma has been in the spotlight for several weeks now since he announced on December 16 that he was not going to vote for the ANC but would vote for the MK party. Zuma, however, said he would remain a member of the ANC. At the time of his announcement to back the MK party, President Cyril Ramaphosa said they had noted Zuma’s decision. The ANC had confirmed earlier that it was going to discuss the issue of Zuma. at the NEC.

But it has since emerged that he has been suspended and has been given 48 hours to respond. Zuma announced in December in Soweto that he would vote for the MK Party in the upcoming elections. He has been on the ground, campaigning and calling on the people of South Africa to vote for his party to bring about changes in their lives. On Sunday, thousands of MK party supporters gathered at KwaXimba for the party’s first rally in KwaZulu-Natal.