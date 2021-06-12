ANC tells alliance partners to responsibility over local govt candidate selections

Johannesburg - The ANC has written a letter to their alliance partners the South African Communist Party (SACP) and the Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) to take responsibility to show exclusion from candidate selection. ANC secretary-general Jessie Duarte addressed the letter to SACP’s Bheki Ntshalintshali and COSATU’s Blade Nzimande.

Duarte said in view of the postponement of the meeting which was scheduled to take place on Friday with the alliance partners, electoral committee and provincial secretaries in preparations for the local government election candidate selection process. “We request that the alliance partners highlight areas in which members of the alliance have been excluded in the candidate selection process of the African National Congress. Where possible the alliance partners must provide the province, the province, region, sub-region and branch which challenges of exclusion have been experienced,” said Duarte. She requested that they send the information urgently to ANC employee, Obakeng Moate.

In March this year at Cosatu last Central Executive Committee, the trade union federation warned that it was considering cutting ties with the ANC and threatened to withdraw its support for the governing party in future elections. Last month during a May Day commemoration, President Cyril Ramaphosa called on leaders of the ANC-led alliance between COSATU and SACP to unite and work together for a decisive victory in the upcoming local government elections.