ANC tightens step aside rule as it bars officials charged with serious crime from standing for positions

Cape Town - The ANC has ruled that leaders charged with serious crimes cannot stand for any position in the party until they have concluded their court processes. The decision was taken by the party’s national executive committee (NEC) on Tuesday.

This comes after ANC MPL in Mpumalanga, Mandla Msibi was elected provincial treasurer at a recent conference in Emalahleni. Former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede was also elected as regional chairperson a few weeks ago despite facing charges in court. Msibi is facing two murder charges in court and is out on bail.

Gumede is facing charges in connection with a solid waste tender in eThekwini amounting to more than R385 million. She is appearing in court with former councillors and officials. The NEC’s decision to tighten the step aside rule comes as the party is preparing to hold other regional and provincial conferences by July. This is ahead of the elective conference in December. The decision would bar any person charged with corruption or other serious crimes from standing for positions going forward.

In a statement the ANC said it was concerned that people who had been charged with serious crimes had stood for positions, and this had caused confusion. “Accordingly, the NEC agreed that any member who had stepped aside voluntarily following an indictment to appear in a court of law on any charge should not be allowed to stand for a position on a BEC, REC, PEC or NEC. Likewise, any member who has been suspended in terms of rule 25.70 following an indictment to appear in a court of law on any charge should also not be allowed to stand for a position on a BEC, REC, PEC or NEC. “The NEC recognised that the implementation of the ‘step aside’ resolution constitutes an important and groundbreaking element in the renewal and rebuilding of the organisation. As such, it will be subject to ongoing improvement and refinement, guided by practice, policy and the provisions of the ANC constitution.

"Accordingly, the NEC mandated the national officials to investigate and make proposals regarding any further amendments required for the effective implementation of the resolution," said the ANC.