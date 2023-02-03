ANC to appeal court ruling forcing release of cadre deployment records to DA

Pretoria - The ANC said it would appeal the South Gauteng High Court Court ruling that ordered the party to hand over records of its cadre deployment committee to the DA. "The ANC may in due course consider conveying its full position on the matter should such a need arise after having obtained conclusive advice from its legal team," the party said in a statement.

This comes after the Johannesburg High Court declared the ANC’s refusal to release its cadre deployment committee’s minutes, WhatsApp conversations, emails, CVs, and other records “unlawful and invalid”. According to the DA’s argument presented in court, the records of the ANC’s cadre deployment committee were required due to the fact that the committee’s policies and practices influenced who was appointed to key state institutions. DA MP Leon Schreiber, who brought the application, said he was not surprised by the ANC’s panicked response.

“The ANC’s rush to keep secrets from the people of South Africa at all costs only serves to confirm that there are many skeletons buried within the cadre deployment records sought by the DA. “After all, if cadre deployment was as harmless as the ANC likes to claim, why are they so desperate to prevent the people of South Africa from seeing the truth about the party’s interference in appointment processes?’’ Schreiber said in a statement. IOL