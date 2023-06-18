ANC to discipline members who burnt party regalia in protest against Ace Magashule’s expulsion

Bloemfontein - The ANC in the Free State’s Fezile Dabi region says it will immediately institute disciplinary hearings against some of its members who took part in the mass burning of its t-shirts in Parys on Friday.

Parys (Tumahole) is the hometown of now-expelled Ace Magashule who was the ANC’s secretary-general between 2017 and 2022. NEWS: The ANC in the Fezile Dabi region in the Free State says it will immediately institute disciplinary hearings against some of its members who took part in the mass burning of its T-shirts at Parys on Youth day. It said the incident is aimed at creating confusion. @IOL pic.twitter.com/IMFeAltQxl — Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) June 17, 2023 In trending pictures and videos, a group of people are seen burning the T-shirts in what is believed to be a sign of dumping the governing party following Magashule’s expulsion. Magashule still enjoys significant support in the region and the province where he was once the Premier between 2009 and 2018.

Prior to that, he was MEC in various portfolios and started leading the party in the province around 1992. In a statement, the party’s regional secretary, Thabo Mabasa said they will act against their members who took part in the burning of the regalia. PICS: People said to be from Parys in the Free State, burning ANC regalia. pic.twitter.com/fHHrEI3xCC — Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) June 16, 2023 Mabasa added that the majority of the people who took part in this are not its members and the burning of the T-shirts is aimed at sowing confusion among its people.

“The ANC in Fezile Dabi Region has noted an incident by a group of people who were burning ANC T-shirts. “This is reportedly in protest of the constitutional decision of the ANC to expel its former secretary-general, Mr Ace Magashule. “We are fully aware of the intentions of this group, which is to create confusion among our people.

“We are confident that loyal and disciplined members of the ANC understand and accept the democratic and constitutional outcomes of the National Disciplinary Committee. “While we are convinced that (the) majority of those involved are not ANC members, we are, however, aware of (a) few members of the organisation who took active part in this incident, and the necessary internal disciplinary processes of the organisation will ensue with immediate effect,” he said. Furthermore, Mabasa said their members should refuse to be distracted.

“We call on all disciplined members of the ANC to remain focused and not be distracted by any agents provocateur, our task is to ensure that we continue to serve our people. “In conclusion, we would like to take this opportunity to remind members of the ANC of the oath that they have taken, which proclaims that they have joined the organisation voluntarily and committed to serve as loyal members of the organisation, carry out tasks given to them and defend the unity and the integrity of the organisation and its principles,” he said. [email protected]