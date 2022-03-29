ANC to hold key provincial conferences from this weekend

The ANC will hold its three-day Mpumalanga provincial conference from Friday, almost five years after Deputy President David Mabuza left his position as chairperson. ANC Treasurer-General Paul Mashatile yesterday announced the outcomes of the party’s three-day national executive committee (NEC) meeting.

Mashatile said the NEC considered and welcomed updates on preparations for regional and provincial conferences across the country, as well as road maps submitted towards these conferences. ”Mpumalanga will hold its provincial conference from April 1 to 3, the Eastern Cape from April 22 to 24, and the conferences of Western Cape, North West and Gauteng are scheduled to take place during May and June,” he said. According to Mashatile, the NEC welcomed the reports on the series of regional and provincial workshops held over the past month across the country in order to review the implications of the local government elections result for the ANC, and to discuss implementation of the party’s 2022 programme of action to ensure that the issue of basic services in communities, engagements with communities, and other issues were addressed.

“The proposal for a nationwide Letsema campaign, to focus attention on local issues, for communities and government to work together on challenges, was adopted by the NEC,” Mashatile said. He added that to date more than 2 300 ANC branches have held their branch biennial general meetings, and that the NEC encouraged the remaining ones to hold their gatherings meant to renew their mandates so that they could focus on their primary mandate set out in the ANC’s constitution. The perjury conviction of former Cabinet minister and ANC Women’s League president Bathabile Dlamini has been referred to a task team by the governing party’s highest decision-making body.

According to the NEC, “it mandated the national officials to attend to matters arising from the conviction of the ANCWL president in line with ANC policy”. Dlamini will be sentenced on Friday by Johannesburg Regional Court magistrate Betty Khumalo. Earlier this month, the ANC national working committee (NWC) announced that the term of office of the NEC of the ANCWL had expired, and appointed a task team consisting of Cabinet ministers Thandi Modise and Nathi Mthethwa as well as SA Communist Party leader Jenny Schreiner, to make recommendations regarding the status of the ANCWL leadership.

The NEC has appointed the ANC’s renewal commission to be chaired by Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development Minister Thoko Didiza. Didiza will be assisted by her Cabinet colleague, Dr Naledi Pandor, Joel Netshitenzhe, Zingiswa Losi, Wally Serote, Mahlengi Bhengu, Jeremy Cronin, Fasiha Hassan, Bheki Nkosi, Dr Billy Ramokgopa, Abba Omar and one member each from the ANC’s veterans, women’s and youth leagues. “The commission will be responsible for making recommendations to the 55th National Conference on a Vision 2032 describing the desired state of the ANC as it approaches its 120th year of existence.

