ANC to take legal action after audio clips from special NEC meeting leaked

The ANC is set to take legal action against members who were allegedly responsible for leaking clips of their special national executive committee meeting on Saturday to the media.

This was revealed by ANC national spokesperson Pule Mabe yesterday after explosive revelations about divisions within the governing party were contained in the clippings.

“The ANC legal team is looking into this matter of leaks, including the unauthorised dissemination of ANC NEC material across all social media platforms,” Mabe said.

The warning came after the leaks exposed how the suspension of ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule had opened a can of worms about deep-seated hatred and antagonism among senior party officials amid the organisations’ claim that it is a broad church.

The hatred and mistrust among these party leaders outplayed itself and are contained in leaked video clips of what transpired at the special ANC’s national executive committee meeting on Saturday.

In one of the clips, one of the senior leaders, Dakota Legoete, is urging his fellow NEC to discuss the letter Magashule wrote purporting to be the suspension of President Cyril Ramaphosa. In the clip, Legoete can also be heard asking Ramaphosa to “be the president of the ANC and not the president of a faction”.

Legoete’s accusation against Ramaphosa clearly signalled that the ANC was torn into various groupings and all of them prepared to lynch each other.

Magashule served Ramaphosa with a suspension letter on Wednesday, a few days after he was also served with a similar letter on May 3 for being part of senior ANC leaders who are facing criminal charges in court.

So aggrieved Magashule was about his suspension that he announced the suspension of Ramaphosa at 8pm on Wednesday but Ramaphosa still remains at the helm despite his “suspension”.

Now the party is engulfed in differences on whether Ramaphosa should continue in his position. Legoete led the charge, saying the “matter of the suspension of President Ramaphosa must be made clear”.

He further condemned the decision to suspend Magashule, saying the other comrade who had allegedly committed a “worse corruption” case than him but left unpunished.

Legoete also accused the governing party of having failed to provide services to ordinary people and said white-owned companies continue to amass wealth in the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) allegedly at the expense of black people 27 years after democracy.

Political Bureau