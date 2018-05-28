Johannesburg - The ANC National Executive Committee (NEC) has adopted the recommendations from the Land Summit calling for the immediate use of Section 25 of the Constitution to expropriate land without compensation.





ANC secretary general Ace Magashule said the party would take the multi-pronged approach to the land redistribution issue which included testing the use of Section 25 of the Constitution to expropriate land without compensation.





#Magashule The NEC adopted a comprehensive and multi-pronged approach to the parliamentary review of Section 25 of the Constitution based on the following steps: Immediately use Section 25 of the Constitution to press ahead with expropriation of land. — African National Congress (@MYANC) May 29, 2018





This will take place while the Parliamentary process to review Section 25 is underway. The NEC also confirmed to pass both the Expropriation Bill and Land Redistribution Bill in Parliament to help cushion land redistribution.





"We are going to start expropriating land without compensation, we are not going to wait any longer," said Magashule.





The party's task team on land will continue to consult traditional leaders and other stakeholders such as the private sector and municipalities on land redistribution.





#Magashule ANC Task Team on land reform will intensify engagements with all stakeholders, including communities, municipalities, SOEs, traditional leaders, private sector and other large landowners, farmers & property developers on the issues of land redistribution. — African National Congress (@MYANC) May 29, 2018

Traditional leaders had expressed concerns about comments made at the land summit. The hot topic at the summit was ignited by former President Kgalema Motlanthe who pushed for something to be done about traditional leaders who have held the government to ransom by claiming land that does not belong to them.





The NEC meeting also looked at plans to nationalise the SA Reserve Bank and the need to have this process fast-tracked.





The recent increase in crimes linked to cash in transit heists, violence against women and political killings in KwaZulu-Natal and Mpumalanga were alarming for the NEC, Magashule said.





#Magashule Should it be found that Section 25 impedes the implementation of expropriation of land without compensation, it will be amended. — African National Congress (@MYANC) May 29, 2018

Magashule said the Auditor-General's report on the state of municipalities, which saw about 12 billion in irregular expenditure in a number of municipalities, was concerning for the party.





A special NEC meeting will be held to discuss issues affecting the party's provinces and the issue of unity. The meeting will also discuss the issue of North West where the NEC was unable to decide who should be appointed Premier in the province.





The position became vacant following former Premier Supra Mahumapelo's resignation last week, after weeks of protests calling for his removal.



