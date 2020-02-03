Durban - The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal started its two-day lekgotla with a focus on socio-economic renewal, unity and nation-building as the party prepares for next year’s local government elections.
One of the key focus areas for the party is regional conferences that are yet to be held in the Moses Mabhida, lower South Coast, General Gizenga Mpanza and, crucially, eThekwini regions.
Provincial chairperson and Premier Sihle Zikalala told delegates that the party would only prosper at the local government elections if there was unity but, more importantly, if there was service delivery aimed at “altering the conditions under which people are living”.
Zikalala said while the regional conferences would be a launching pad for the 2021 elections, the party did not want a situation where they were winners and the rest were seen as the vanquished.
No date has been set yet for the conferences.