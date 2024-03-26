ANC versus MKP court case: Zuma the 'chess master'

Former president Jacob Zuma’s daughter, Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, who is known for strongly supporting her father, took to X, congratulating MK Party's victory, saying her father defeated the African National Congress (ANC) while he was sleeping. Zuma-Sambudla posted a video on X of her and Zuma celebrating their victory.

The video is captioned “President Zuma Slept in this morning, we came to deliver the news of the MK Victory in court," @DZumaSambudla said. President Zuma Slept In This Morning, We Came To Deliver The News Of MK Victory In Court…#VoteMK2024 pic.twitter.com/KzXwCYZ0Br — Dudu Zuma-Sambudla (@DZumaSambudla) March 26, 2024 This is after the ANC lost its bid in court to declare Zuma's MK Party unlawful, invalid, unconstitutional. The main aim was to deregister the party, but to their surprise, the court ruled otherwise.

The Johannesburg High Court dismissed the ANC's application to have MK scrapped from the Electoral Commission of South Africa's (IEC) list as a political party. It said there was nothing unconstitutional and unlawful with the registration of MKP, as the ANC claimed. "We find there is nothing unlawful about the registration of the MK party by the deputy chief electoral officer," the court said.

It said the ANC must blame itself for failure to challenge the registration. The matter was heard in court in Bloemfontein last week, but the judgment was delivered in the Joburg High Court on Tuesday. The MK party argued that the ANC did not oppose MK party’s registration until former president Jacob Zuma announced he was joining the party.

The IEC also welcomed court’s judgment. Citizens on X (formerly Twitter) were congratulating Zuma on their victory, saying MKP's victory must be known as the victory of the people. They took a toll on the ruling party, stating that courts are 'temporarily uncaptured’ till further notice.

This comes after many believed that courts were captured, after President Cyril Ramaphosa was never in court for his alleged corruption scandals. Phala Phala or ‘FarmGate’ is one of the scandals. Despite him being known for singing, Zuma is also known for being a chess ‘master’ and now people termed him a political master.

Meanwhile, on X, users said prepare a hospital bed for ‘April’, Jacob Zuma is a chess master. “Congratulations lover,” @MothoWaModimo reposted a tweet captioned “prepare a HOSPITAL BED for APRIL.” https://t.co/HT70NFEjl8 Congratulations lover — Motho Wa Modimo 🇿🇦🇵🇸 (@MothoWaModimo7) March 26, 2024 This was to say the ANC, driven by secretary-general Fikile "April" Mbalula will never defeat Zuma.

"President Jacob Zuma has conquered his final peak. Pres Zuma has shaken hands with paradise. The little boy from Nkandla, KZN, has just pitched up in heaven. He climbs into a galaxy of his own. He has his crowning moment and, of course, he is not alone," @MasilelaDr President Jacob Zuma has conquered his final peak. Pres Zuma has shaken hands with paradise. The little boy from Nkandla, KZN, has just pitched up in heaven. He climbs into a galaxy of his own. He has his crowning moment and, of course, he is not alone." pic.twitter.com/ZKoI3x3Qyk — Vladimir Sphithiphithi Evaluator 🇿🇦 | 🇷🇺 (@MasilelaDr) March 26, 2024 "Our trust is in President Jacob Zuma, keep on fighting for Black poor people, Namalala!..The hyenas are out there trying to stop uMkhonto Wesizwe to participate in elections...protect us Msholozi KULAMASELA we-ANC," @Judas7kisses said. Our trust is in President Jacob Zuma, keep on fighting for Black poor people, Nxamalala!...The hyenas are out there trying to stop uMkhonto Wesizwe to participate in elections...protect us Msholozi KULAMASELA we-ANC pic.twitter.com/PMqVRCK3TD — Kiss Of Death 🇿🇦 🇷🇺 (@Judas7kisses) March 26, 2024 “President Jacob Zuma is the MASTERMIND. The way he made this move of not announcing MK party as the party he will vote for immediately after he registered it, that move was classic. The ANC had no problem with MK until Zuma came publicly and it was too late for them,” NiisherPu said.

President Jacob Zuma is the MASTERMIND.

The way he made this move of not announcing MK party as the party he will vote for immediately after he registered it, that move was classic😂🤞. The ANC had no problem with MK until Zuma came publicly n it was too late for them#VoteMK2024 pic.twitter.com/okXXEypeTm — Lavetty NisherPu (@NiisherPu) March 26, 2024 Meanwhile, the ANC said it welcome the court's ruling, while MKP said it was ready for the 2024 elections after the court judgment. The two will face off again in the Durban High Court on Wednesday, this time on the issue of the MK trademark.