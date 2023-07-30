ANC Veterans League top five and NEC members announced

The new ANC Veterans League (ANCVL) structure has been finalised and solidified. The new leadership was announced at the 3rd Veterans League conference held over the weekend.

Of the top five leaders, Snuki Zikalala was elected as the President of the League while Mavuso Msimang was elected as his deputy. The secretary-general was elected as Ilva Mackay Langa while deputy secretary-general Connie September and treasurer general was elected as Fazel Randera. Meanwhile, day 3 of the conference focused on the nomination and election of additional members of the national executive committee.

All provinces, bar Kwa-Zulu Natal, had submitted a consolidated list of members of their respective members via a mutual agreement. KZN had sought to submit its list separately but names of their representatives were later included in the list. Msimang indicated that the manner in which the list had been set up was not only to ensure gender and geographical representation but they had looked at the issue of capacity and commitment of the candidates. The 27 additional members include:

1. Zakes Tolo 2. Joel Netshitenzhe 3. Johnny De Lange

4. Lisa Säftel 5. Baby Tyawa 6. James Ngculu

7. Sheila Sisulu 8. Sue Rabkine 9. Reverend Frank Chikane

Eastern Cape 10. Phila Nkayi 11. Eunice Kekana

Free State 12. Playfair Morule 13. Genniver Ditshabe

Gauteng 14. Ribbon Naomi Mosholi 15. Monica Mnguni

Limpopo 16. Malusi Stan Motimela 17. Magdalene Lewele

Mpumalanga 18. Nora Fakude 19. Ben Mthembu

Northern Cape 20. Dipuo Peters 21. Kenneth Khumalo

North West 22. Tshidi Mangwathe 23. Richel Rasmeni

Western Cape 24. Trish Hanekom 25. Fumanekile Gqiba

KwaZulu-Natal 26. Maggie Govender 27. Eleanor Khanyile

In her report on recommendations tabled, Säftel said while the conference deliberated on the need to focus on political education there was also an emphasis on consequence management within the ANC. She said the agreement was to hold the ANC accountable through monitoring and evaluation. She also said that other recommendations was to see to it that the Veterans League have a mechanism to monitor itself and report on the work that has been done so far, adding when it comes to ANCVL members with broken service, the NEC would deal with the matter in great detail.