ANC Veterans League top five and NEC members announced

The new ANC Veterans League (ANCVL) structure has been finalised and solidified.
The new leadership was announced at the 3rd Veterans League conference held over the weekend.
Of the top five leaders, Snuki Zikalala was elected as the President of the League while Mavuso Msimang was elected as his deputy.
The secretary-general was elected as Ilva Mackay Langa while deputy secretary-general Connie September and treasurer general was elected as Fazel Randera.
Meanwhile, day 3 of the conference focused on the nomination and election of additional members of the national executive committee.
All provinces, bar Kwa-Zulu Natal, had submitted a consolidated list of members of their respective members via a mutual agreement. KZN had sought to submit its list separately but names of their representatives were later included in the list.
Msimang indicated that the manner in which the list had been set up was not only to ensure gender and geographical representation but they had looked at the issue of capacity and commitment of the candidates.
The 27 additional members include:
1. Zakes Tolo
2. Joel Netshitenzhe
3. Johnny De Lange
4. Lisa Säftel
5. Baby Tyawa
6. James Ngculu
7. Sheila Sisulu
8. Sue Rabkine
9. Reverend Frank Chikane
Eastern Cape
10. Phila Nkayi
11. Eunice Kekana
Free State
12. Playfair Morule
13. Genniver Ditshabe
Gauteng
14. Ribbon Naomi Mosholi
15. Monica Mnguni
Limpopo
16. Malusi Stan Motimela
17. Magdalene Lewele
Mpumalanga
18. Nora Fakude
19. Ben Mthembu
Northern Cape
20. Dipuo Peters
21. Kenneth Khumalo
North West
22. Tshidi Mangwathe
23. Richel Rasmeni
Western Cape
24. Trish Hanekom
25. Fumanekile Gqiba
KwaZulu-Natal
26. Maggie Govender
27. Eleanor Khanyile
In her report on recommendations tabled, Säftel said while the conference deliberated on the need to focus on political education there was also an emphasis on consequence management within the ANC.
She said the agreement was to hold the ANC accountable through monitoring and evaluation.
She also said that other recommendations was to see to it that the Veterans League have a mechanism to monitor itself and report on the work that has been done so far, adding when it comes to ANCVL members with broken service, the NEC would deal with the matter in great detail.
President Cyril Ramaphosa was expected to close the conference on Sunday afternoon.
IOL