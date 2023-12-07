ANC warns against de-campaigning of party

The African National Congress (ANC) says it has an open door policy for its veterans, but it did not want veterans of the party to de-campaign it. The ruling party said it noted the resignation of stalwart and deputy president of the veterans league, Mavuso Msimang.

Msimang said he was dejected with the state of corruption in the country under the ANC. He said state-owned entities have been run to the ground and the economy was in a state of chaos. The ANC said on Thursday that while it noted the resignation of Msimang, it urged its veterans not to de-campaign it.

“Further, as contained in our previous statements about public spats involving leaders and members, we reiterate our call on the veterans of the ANC to stop de-campaigning the ANC and work through the structures of the organisation. The leadership of the ANC led by its President Cyril Ramaphosa have always availed themselves for counsel and direction by veterans and stalwarts,” said the ANC. It said de-campaigning the ANC has implications on its standing in public. It said it has an open door policy and its members were allowed to express their views.