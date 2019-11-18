Andre de Ruyter. Photo: Nampak

DURBAN - ANC national spokesperson Pule Mabe on Monday night welcomed the appointment of Andre De Ruyter as Eskom's new chief executive and urged the country to unite in rebuilding the ailing parastatal. "The ANC has consistently viewed the challenges confronting Eskom as a national crisis. Acknowledging the fiscal and economic threat that this poses, the view of the ANC has always been that fixing Eskom should be an apex priority. For the ANC, stabilising Eskom is one of the most urgent and pressing priorities the economy faces," said Mabe.

He said that with De Ruyter's appointment, South Africans had to "come together and play our part in rebuilding Eskom" in order to grow the country that was wanted.

Mabe said the responsibility accepted by De Ruyter must be shared by all citizens.

"While events of the past have justified public criticism of and cynicism about Eskom, the task of rebuilding and renewal must now begin with urgency and with unity."