ANC welcomes re-opening of local government elections candidate registration

The ANC has welcomed the re-opening of the registration of candidates for next month’s local government elections after the party bungled the process last month. Jessie Duarte, the governing party’s deputy secretary-general, on Tuesday said the move by the Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) complied with the Constitution.

”Section 19 (3) of the Constitution provides that: ‘Every adult citizen has the right to vote in elections for any legislative body established in terms of the Constitution, and to do so in secret; and to stand for public office and, if elected, to hold office’. The ANC therefore further welcomes the decision to re-open candidate registration,” the party stated. It believes that the decision is in line with constitutional and legislative prescripts. ”We welcome the decision of the IEC to declare the weekend of 18 to 19 September as a registration weekend, and agree with the IEC that there is an inextricable link between voter registration and the right to stand for public office,” the ANC said.

On Friday, the Constitutional Court dismissed the IEC’s bid to postpone the elections. The ANC has also welcomed the decision to place a former president on medical parole following his incarceration for contempt of court for defying the commission of inquiry into state capture. ”The movement notes the decision of the Department of Correctional Services to release former president Jacob Zuma on medical parole. We understand that he is not well, and our thoughts and prayers are with him,” the party said.