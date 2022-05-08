ANC welcomes ruling after bid to stop branches taking part in provincial conference

Cape Town – The ANC in the Eastern Cape has welcomed the decision of the high court to throw out the application by some members of the Dr WB Rubusana region to interdict some branches from taking part in the conference. Oscar Mabuyane, the convenor of the provincial task team, said the court decision was sending a message to people who go to court to resolve disputes.

He said the application by these members was trying to prevent the whole region from taking part in the conference. This comes after the conference had been beset with problems over the past two months, when it was postponed. The party had an urgent meeting with the ANC’s national executive committee members a few days before the conference started on some of the issues that needed to be ironed out.

When the ANC conference started on Saturday, some of the members from the Dr WB Rubusana region went to court on an urgent basis. The court dismissed the application, allowing delegates from the branches to continue with the conference. Mabuyane said the judgment was giving them the green light to continue.

“We welcome the court judgment and we believe it is sending a clear message to everyone that this is a conference that must sit with the branches of the ANC, given a chance to fairly participate. It is unfortunate we are using all the technicalities to muzzle or exclude some branches of the ANC. “This ‘prayer’ was saying the entire Rubusana (region) must not participate in this. You can imagine when an entire region cannot participate in a conference because of 11 branches you interdicted…

“It was just a frivolous attempt to do something that would not be relevant in a court of law,” said Mabuyane. [email protected] Current Affairs