Former ANC president Jacob Zuma says the opposition parties who believe that they will win the country's general elections are daydreaming. File picture: Leon Lestrade/ African News Agency (ANA)

Durban - Former African National Congress (ANC) president Jacob Zuma says the country's opposition parties who believe that they will win the country's general elections on Wednesday are daydreaming, saying his party will retain power with an overwhelming majority. Zuma who spoke in Zulu told ANC supporters at Wadley stadium in Pietermaritzburg, where the party hosted their provincial Siyanqoba rally, that voting for other parties would be like gambling with their votes.

"I have heard many of the political daydreamers in the country telling people that they will win the elections. The ANC will crush them as it is a people's party that cannot be compared to other political formations as it fought for the freedom of our people and it is the only party that can change the lives of our people," Zuma said.

His appearance at the rally surprised many as he was billed to attend the party's main Siyanqoba rally in Johannesburg with the likes of Thabo Mbeki. There was no official word why he decided to go to his stronghold of Moses Mabhida region.

Zuma who spoke in his eloquent and deep Zulu, said "Wednesday is D-day" where the ANC was going to show opposition parties that it is still a big party with a huge following in the country.

"I am pleading with you not to play with your vote and vote for people who have no chance of running a country. The only vote that will have an impact on the voting day is the one that will be given to the ANC," he pleaded with the party's supporters.

Political Bureau